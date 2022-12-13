Watch Anthony Smith’s reaction to losing main event after Teixeira vs Hill title fight announcement

The biggest news to break after Saturday’s UFC 282 event is the new vacant light heavyweight title fight between former champion Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill. The bout is expected to headline UFC 283, which takes place on January 21 in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

It’s a matchup that for the most part, makes no sense for most observers. Former title challenger Anthony Smith, for one, was booked to headline a UFC event against Hill in March.

“Lionheart” was part of the ESPN+ broadcast crew for UFC 282, and here was his reaction upon hearing the news.

“Uh, yeah that’s a problem. Yeah, that’s a big problem for me. Yeah, I don’t know,” Smith said (quotes via MMA Mania).

“It kind of leaves me with nobody, that’s the problem. Ankalaev just fought, Racik is injured, Blachowicz just fought, Jamahal Hill was left, Glover Teixeira was available and now he’s not...

“We’ll figure it out. I don’t know, the London card is coming up, I like London this time of year. I feel like someone owes me a favor right now, so ... I don’t know. We’ll figure it out.”

The 34-year-old Smith (36-17), broke a three-fight win streak when he lost to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 in July.