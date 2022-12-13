Hey Not the Face! 06: Breaking down a current UFC contract (Pt. 1)

Welcome to Hey Not the Face!, the podcast that provides expert analysis on all aspects of combat sports finance with an intense focus on fighter pay. Hey Not the Face! will also feature updates on both antitrust suits against the UFC, in-depth comparisons of boxing pay vs. MMA pay, thorough examinations of contracts and more. The show is hosted by John Nash and airs twice monthly. No permanent schedule has been worked out, but we’ll make sure to notify everyone via our various social media platforms when new shows are released. As always, we hope you enjoy listening.

EPISODE 6

Today’s episode concentrates on a current UFC contract, specifically, Taila Santos’ contract. It should be noted that Ms. Santos didn’t volunteer her contract information to us. John legally obtained it via Brazil’s court system. The contracts were filed in Brazilian courts by Talia Santos’ former trainer Marcio Malko and former head coach/manager Marcelo Brigadeiro as part of their individual lawsuits against her.

Note: John makes an error when discussing the “Effective Date” of a contract. This will be addressed and the information corrected in the next episode.

We’re providing a link to the documentation covered in this episode so our listeners can follow along with us as we go point by point down the list, starting at page 30.

