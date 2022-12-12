Darren Till took a beating at UFC 282, and Nate Diaz wants to remind him of it.

Diaz, now a free agent, blasted Till following his submission loss to Dricus du Plessis on Saturday, not mincing words about what he thought of ‘The Gorilla’s’ irregular performance.

Nate Diaz shares his views on Darren Till pic.twitter.com/O2JRU6XZ1A — 176.37 lb Bendaman (@Bendaman2001) December 11, 2022

‘Damn till sucks’, Diaz posted in a video of Till being submitted.

Till had spontaneous moments of success against du Plessis in an otherwise one-sided and lopsided fight in which he was almost finished in the first round. He had a strong showing in the second round but failed to carry that momentum into the third, with du Plessis forcing the tap with a nasty face crank he secured from full mount.

The loss marked Till’s third straight defeat, with the Liverpudlian 1-5 in his last five fights. He plans to take ‘some time off’ from competition but has no intention of retiring just yet. A return to welterweight, where he once fought for the title, should be expected.