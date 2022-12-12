UFC Vegas 66: ‘Cannonier vs. Strickland’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the last Fight Night event of 2022 from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 66, which goes down on Saturday, December 17th. from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Middleweight contenders, No. 4 ranked Jared ‘Killa Gorilla’ Cannonier (15-6) and No. 5 ranked Sean Strickland (25-4), will be showcased in what should be a momentous 185lb top-contenders brawl.

The co-main features a Lightweight scrap between brutal brawlers, Arman ‘Ahalkalakets’ Tsarukyan and Damir ‘Qazaq’ Ismagulov in a must-see barnburner. This card is chock full of must-see matches worth your time this season, including a Lightweight tilt between Drew Dober and Bobby ‘King’ Green! Stick with bloodyelbow.com for all the previews, predictions, coverage, odds, & more, right here!

UFC Vegas 66’s main card of six bouts airs live on ESPN+, with a start time of 7/4PM ETPT, which are preceded by eight Prelims also on ESPN+ at 4/1PM ETPT. Odds for this 14-bout card at: DraftKings Sportsbook.