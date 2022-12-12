UFC 282 Reactions & UFC Vegas 66 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face!’ Podcast, co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast; he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

This week Eugene is on hiatus to film a video with OXBOW. We look forward to his return for the next UFC event we discuss.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ picks while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT”. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of "Caring" or "Not Caring" about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be "Casual MMA Fans".

UFC 282 REACTIONS —

To sum things up, there is NOT a new UFC light heavyweight champion as UFC 282’s main event ended in a split draw, with scores of 48-47 for Blachowicz, 48-46 for Ankalaev, and 47-47. Overall, this now 12-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, six thrilling KO/TKO’s, four submission, and five hard-fought decisions, with one split draw. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Every finish gets a bonus! Cameron Saaiman, TJ Brown, Billy Quarantillo, Chris Curtis, Edmen Shahbazyan, Raul Rosas Jr., Ilia Topuria, & Santiago Ponzinibbio. FOTN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till.

Official UFC 282 Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV CARD

At 1:50 — 12. Main Event: UFC Vacant LHW Championship — Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) and Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) — fight to a split draw (47-48, 48-46, 47-47)

At 12:44 — 11. Co-Main Event: Paddy Pimblett (20-3) DEF. Jared Gordon (19-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 21:29 — 10. Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6) DEF. Alex Morono (22-8) — via KO (punch) at 2:29 of Round 3

At 22:25 — 9. Dricus du Plessis (18-2) DEF. Darren Till (18-5) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:43 of Round 3

At 24:39 — 8. Ilia Topuria (13-0) DEF. Bryce Mitchell (15-1) — via submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:10 of Round 2

ESPN2/ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS

At 30:04 — 7. Raul Rosas Jr. (7-0) DEF. Jay Perrin (10-7) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:44 of Round 1

At 37:48 — 6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) DEF. Chris Daukaus (12-6) — via KO (strikes) at 0:23 of Round 1

At 39:30 — 5. Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3) DEF. Dalcha Lungiambula (11-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:41 of Round 2

At 42:21 — 4. Chris Curtis (30-9) DEF. Joaquin Buckley (15-6) — via KO (strikes) at 2:49 of Round 2

ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS

At 42:55 — 3. Billy Quarantillo (17-4) DEF. Alexander Hernandez (13-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:30 of Round 2

At 45:41 — 2. TJ Brown (17-9) DEF. Erik Silva (9-2) — via submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:41 of Round 3

At 47:19 — 1. Cameron Saaiman (7-0) DEF. Steven Koslow (6-1) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 66 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 17th., 2022.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC Vegas 66 (23 Cares):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. DEC. 17 — 7/4PM ETPT (14 CARES)

14. Main Event - 185lbs: Jared Cannonier (15-6) vs. Sean Strickland (25-4) — At 1:03:33, 3 Cares

13. Co-Main - 155lbs: Arman Tsarukyan (18-3) vs. Damir Ismagulov (24-1) — At 1:00:58, 2 Cares (Stephie & John)

12. 125lbs: Amir Albazi (15-1) vs. Alessandro Costa (12-2) — At 59:54, 2 Cares (Stephie & John)

11. 145lbs: Alex Caceres E (19-13) vs. Julian Erosa SJ (28-9) — At 58:33, 3 Cares (But Split)

10. 155lbs: Drew Dober SJ (25-11) vs. Bobby Green E (29-13) — At 56:15, 3 Cares (But Split)

9. 185lbs: Cody Brundage (8-2) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (17-5) — At 55:55, 1 Care (Eugene)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4PM/1PM ETPT (9 Cares)

8. 115lbs: Cheyanne Vlismas (7-2) vs. Cory McKenna (7-2) — At 55:11

7. 170lbs: Jake Matthews SJ (18-5) vs. Matt Semelsberger E (10-4) — At 53:02, 3 Cares (But Split)

6. 185lbs: Julian Marquez (9-3) vs. Deron Winn (7-3) — At 52:43

5. 135lbs: Said Nurmagomedov (16-2) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (10-2) — At 51:56, 3 Cares

4. 155lbs: Maheshate (9-1) vs. Rafa Garcia (14-3) — At 51:24

3. 170lbs: Bryan Battle (8-1) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-2) — At 50:12

2. 125lbs: David Dvořák (20-4) vs. Manel Kape (17-6) — At 49:20, 3 Cares

1. 135lbs: Sergey Morozov (18-5) vs. Journey Newson (10-3) — At 49:00

