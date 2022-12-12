UFC 283 odds: Jamahal Hill opens as small betting favorite over former champ Glover Teixeira

The UFC 282 main event was supposed to correct the vacant light heavyweight championship problem, but the bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz ended in a split draw. The UFC’s president, dana White, was not too happy with the way that fight played out, so at the post-fight press conference he announced that former champ Glover Teixeira will face surging contender Jamahal Hill. We now have betting odds for this matchup!

After putting together three sensational knockouts, Hill is being favored by the oddsmakers to best Glover and become the UFC’s new light heavyweight champion.

Hill has opened up with a -150 moneyline, where a $100 bet stands to make a total profit of $66.67. That leaves Glover in the underdog position, and his betting line has kicked off at the +130 mark. Betting $100 on Teixeira could see a complete payout of $230 if the 43-year-old can pull it off. No prop bets have been released yet.

Teixeira vs. Hill will headline UFC 283, which is happening on January 21, 2023 from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The co-main event of the evening will be a flyweight unification tetralogy between the champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and the interim champion, Brandon Moreno.

Check out the betting odds for Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

Be sure to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!