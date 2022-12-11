‘I was robbed everyone knows it’ — Jared Gordon reacts to controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282

Jared Gordon says he was robbed against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282 this past Saturday.

In what was considered the toughest test of his UFC career, the ‘Baddy’ earned a unanimous decision over ‘Flash,’ to the chagrin of fans and pundits alike. After three rounds, the consensus was that Gordon should have had his hand raised, so when the judges’ scorecards were read in favor of Pimblett, people were stunned.

“I was robbed everyone knows it,” wrote Gordon on Twitter in response to the controversial loss. “I…I can cry about it, but I been back from worst and Gods plan is the best plan, so I know there’s something big to come from it.”

I was robbed everyone knows it i… I can cry about it but I been back from worst and gods plan is the best plan so I know there’s something big to come from it — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 11, 2022

Gordon received support from fellow fighters, with most of them slamming the decision. However, Pimblett defended himself, saying he was ‘pretty annoyed’ at people for using the word ‘robbery’ to describe his win.

“I’m a bit annoyed after it actually, people saying they thought I lost,” said Pimblett on the UFC 282 post-fight show. “I’m pretty annoyed, to be honest. But I’m 4-0 in the UFC. Haters going to hate, you’ve got to get on with it.”

With the loss to Pimblett, Gordon is now 2-2 in his past four appearances.