Dana White says he has ‘zero’ worries about recent UFC betting scandal

The UFC has recently been plagued by controversies about suspicious gambling activities, particularly about fighters betting on fights. Most prominently, retired UFC veteran and coach James Krause has been under fire, resulting in his suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission and his fighters at Glory MMA being banned from events.

Dana White was asked during the UFC 282 post-fight presser about whether or not it affects the integrity of the organization and the sport as a whole. This has led to investigations and two provinces in Canada previously suspending UFC betting, but White says he isn’t at all bothered by it all.

“Zero. I’m not worried about it at all. We let these guys know not to bet on fights. Do you know what the outcome of this is? If I penalize them, you get cut. They’re gonna go to f—ng federal prison. Federal f—ng prison.

“If you’re that f—ng stupid, and somebody else wants to do it, knock yourself out. There’s not enough money in it, to ruin your life, and not go to jail. Go to federal prison.”

Most recently, featherweight Darrick Minner was released from the organization after his UFC Vegas 64 fight with Shayilan Nuerdanbieke was placed under investigation, also for suspicious betting.