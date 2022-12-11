UFC 282: ‘Blachowicz vs Ankalaev’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & his cohort, Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC 282: ‘Blachowicz vs Ankalaev’ now 12-bout PPV (pay-per-view) event; which took place from the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

To sum things up, there is NOT a new UFC light heavyweight champion as UFC 282’s main event ended in a split draw, with scores of 48-47 for Blachowicz, 48-46 for Ankalaev, and 47-47. Overall, this now 12-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, six thrilling KO/TKO’s, four submission, and five hard-fought decisions, with one split draw. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Every finish gets a bonus! Cameron Saaiman, TJ Brown, Billy Quarantillo, Chris Curtis, Edmen Shahbazyan, Raul Rosas Jr., Ilia Topuria, & Santiago Ponzinibbio. FOTN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till.

ESPN+ MAIN CARD

12. Main Event: UFC Vacant LHW Championship — Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) and Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) — fight to a split draw (47-48, 48-46, 47-47)

11. Co-Main Event: Paddy Pimblett (20-3) DEF. Jared Gordon (19-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

10. Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6) DEF. Alex Morono (22-8) — via KO (punch) at 2:29 of Round 3

9. Dricus du Plessis (18-2) DEF. Darren Till (18-5) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:43 of Round 3

8. Ilia Topuria (13-0) DEF. Bryce Mitchell (15-1) — via submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:10 of Round 2

ESPN2 FEATURED PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

7. Raul Rosas Jr. (7-0) DEF. Jay Perrin (10-7) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:44 of Round 1

6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) DEF. Chris Daukaus (12-6) — via KO (strikes) at 0:23 of Round 1

5. Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3) DEF. Dalcha Lungiambula (11-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:41 of Round 2

4. Chris Curtis (30-9) DEF. Joaquin Buckley (15-6) — via KO (strikes) at 2:49 of Round 2

ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT

3. Billy Quarantillo (17-4) DEF. Alexander Hernandez (13-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:30 of Round 2

2. TJ Brown (17-9) DEF. Erik Silva (9-2) — via submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:41 of Round 3

1. Cameron Saaiman (7-0) DEF. Steven Koslow (6-1) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3

