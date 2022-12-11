‘Judges are drunk’ - Pros react to split draw in Ankalaev vs. Blachowicz at UFC 282

The light heavyweight division still has no champion.
After going five rounds against Jan Blachowicz and dealing with some nasty leg kicks while at it, Magomed Ankalaev only did enough to convince one judge, while another one gave it to the former champion and the last saw a tie, which resulted in a split draw.
On Twitter, pro fighters did not agree with the result again.
Damn lets get a quick knock out, its getting late :)— Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022
This guys don’t know how to grappling ? No take downs attempts #UFC282— Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) December 11, 2022
Woolly mammoth bones— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022
This is the most rattled we have seen Ankalaev!!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022
#UFC282 ⚡️— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) December 11, 2022
Nothing more painful than those low leg calf kicks- and it doesn’t go away- pain that hurts for weeks— Mike Thomas Brown (@mikebrownmma) December 11, 2022
Wow this sport is amazing @ufc #UFC282— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 11, 2022
This is why wrestling is King. #andnew— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 11, 2022
Congratulations to the new champion Ankalaev.— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 11, 2022
I will see you soon.
Holy crap it was a draw— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022
I have no words #UFC282— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022
What is going on with these judges— Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) December 11, 2022
Fuck it one more round— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 11, 2022
These are no doubt the worst judges I’ve never heard of plz get rid of them— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022
OMG , I’m done for tonight . Wow . Split draw #UFC282— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022
No freaking way it's a Draw #UFC282— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 11, 2022
What did I just see? #UFC282— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) December 11, 2022
This is wild bruh— Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 11, 2022
what just happened? @ufc #ufc282— Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) December 11, 2022
DRAW...— Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) December 11, 2022
...me like one of your French girls #UFC282 #calabasasfightcompanion
Bro!!! Thank god we didn’t need judges for the first 10 fights! What are they doing! #UFC282— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022
I told you good fighters but boring personality #UFC282— Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) December 11, 2022
Ankalaev won this fight. Give the man his fuc***g belt— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 11, 2022
What drug are them judges on? #UFC282— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) December 11, 2022
That is great for me and I truly believe I can beat both of those guys! #UFC282— Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) December 11, 2022
Who the fuck were these judges tonight? @AnkalaevM and @JFlashGordonMMA were robbed badly. I wonder if anyone who works for the NSAC had a little parlay going on tonight that involved those two specific results. #UFC282— Vinny Magalhaes (@VinnyMMA) December 11, 2022
Judges are drunk. I want to try what they are one. Makes you see crazy things apparently— Stefan Struve (@StefanStruve) December 11, 2022
