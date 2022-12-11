‘Judges are drunk’ - Pros react to split draw in Ankalaev vs. Blachowicz at UFC 282

The light heavyweight division still has no champion.

After going five rounds against Jan Blachowicz and dealing with some nasty leg kicks while at it, Magomed Ankalaev only did enough to convince one judge, while another one gave it to the former champion and the last saw a tie, which resulted in a split draw.

On Twitter, pro fighters did not agree with the result again.

Damn lets get a quick knock out, its getting late :) — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

This guys don’t know how to grappling ? No take downs attempts #UFC282 — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) December 11, 2022

Woolly mammoth bones — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022

This is the most rattled we have seen Ankalaev!!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

Nothing more painful than those low leg calf kicks- and it doesn’t go away- pain that hurts for weeks — Mike Thomas Brown (@mikebrownmma) December 11, 2022

This is why wrestling is King. #andnew — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 11, 2022

Congratulations to the new champion Ankalaev.

I will see you soon.



— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 11, 2022

Holy crap it was a draw — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022

I have no words #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

What is going on with these judges — Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) December 11, 2022

Fuck it one more round — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 11, 2022

These are no doubt the worst judges I’ve never heard of plz get rid of them — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

OMG , I’m done for tonight . Wow . Split draw #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

No freaking way it's a Draw #UFC282 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 11, 2022

What did I just see? #UFC282 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) December 11, 2022

This is wild bruh — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 11, 2022

DRAW...

...me like one of your French girls #UFC282 #calabasasfightcompanion — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) December 11, 2022

Bro!!! Thank god we didn’t need judges for the first 10 fights! What are they doing! #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

I told you good fighters but boring personality #UFC282 — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) December 11, 2022

Ankalaev won this fight. Give the man his fuc***g belt — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 11, 2022

What drug are them judges on? #UFC282 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) December 11, 2022

That is great for me and I truly believe I can beat both of those guys! #UFC282 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) December 11, 2022

Who the fuck were these judges tonight? @AnkalaevM and @JFlashGordonMMA were robbed badly. I wonder if anyone who works for the NSAC had a little parlay going on tonight that involved those two specific results. #UFC282 — Vinny Magalhaes (@VinnyMMA) December 11, 2022