‘Judges are drunk’ - Pros react to split draw in Ankalaev vs. Blachowicz at UFC 282

Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz fought to a draw at UFC 282. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the result.

By Lucas Rezende
Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw at UFC 282.
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The light heavyweight division still has no champion.

After going five rounds against Jan Blachowicz and dealing with some nasty leg kicks while at it, Magomed Ankalaev only did enough to convince one judge, while another one gave it to the former champion and the last saw a tie, which resulted in a split draw.

On Twitter, pro fighters did not agree with the result again.

