‘Year of terrible decisions’ - Pros react to Paddy Pimblett’s win over Gordon at UFC 282

In the closest fight of his Octagon career, lightweight Paddy Pimblett managed to stay undefeated at UFC 286. Against Jared Gordon, the Brit struggled and went the distance for the first time since joining the promotion, but still got the nod from the judges in a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, numerous pro fighters did not agree with the judges.
When y'all gonna realize Patty can't fight?— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 11, 2022
Plz give me the paddy fight— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022
This paddy fella has got a chin on him #ufc282— Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) December 11, 2022
I can think of at least 20 people in LW division who can finish Paddy ♂️— Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) December 11, 2022
Gordon has to feel confident winning the grappling exchanges aswell as what’s happening on the feet. #UFC282— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022
Ayoooooooo lol . Smdh #UFC282— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022
I’ve lost all faith in this sport— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) December 11, 2022
Jared won. Give him the fight— Paul Felder (@felderpaul) December 11, 2022
Ummmmm— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 11, 2022
Robbery— Michael Johnson (@Menace155) December 11, 2022
Terrible!— Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) December 11, 2022
Woah… #UFC282— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) December 11, 2022
Wow— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022
What. The. Actual. Fuck. The robberies are unreal. Absolute nonsense. Fuck that. @JFlashGordonMMA won that fight, full stop.— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) December 11, 2022
Lightweight got paddy’s number— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) December 11, 2022
How did Paddy win? #UFC282— Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) December 11, 2022
The refs on that discord chat . They know damn well my boy Paddy didn’t win that #UFC282— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022
UD ?— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 11, 2022
They stole that one from Jared Gordon .. Thats a shame— Mike Thomas Brown (@mikebrownmma) December 11, 2022
Um, no.— Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) December 11, 2022
That was a terrible decision #UFC282— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 11, 2022
Gordon won all rounds #UFC282— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 11, 2022
Broooo— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022
Bispbing said he needs his drink after that one— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022
I would disagree but okay weird— Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) December 11, 2022
Bad decision— Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) December 11, 2022
Bruh?— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 11, 2022
You lost that fight
— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 11, 2022
2022 year of terrible decisions in UFC— Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) December 11, 2022
Loading comments...