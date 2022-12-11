‘Year of terrible decisions’ - Pros react to Paddy Pimblett’s win over Gordon at UFC 282

In the closest fight of his Octagon career, lightweight Paddy Pimblett managed to stay undefeated at UFC 286. Against Jared Gordon, the Brit struggled and went the distance for the first time since joining the promotion, but still got the nod from the judges in a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, numerous pro fighters did not agree with the judges.

When y'all gonna realize Patty can't fight? — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 11, 2022

Plz give me the paddy fight — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

This paddy fella has got a chin on him #ufc282 — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) December 11, 2022

I can think of at least 20 people in LW division who can finish Paddy ‍♂️ — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) December 11, 2022

Gordon has to feel confident winning the grappling exchanges aswell as what’s happening on the feet. #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

I’ve lost all faith in this sport — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) December 11, 2022

Jared won. Give him the fight — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) December 11, 2022

What. The. Actual. Fuck. The robberies are unreal. Absolute nonsense. Fuck that. @JFlashGordonMMA won that fight, full stop. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) December 11, 2022

How did Paddy win? #UFC282 — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) December 11, 2022

The refs on that discord chat . They know damn well my boy Paddy didn’t win that #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

UD ? — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 11, 2022

They stole that one from Jared Gordon .. Thats a shame — Mike Thomas Brown (@mikebrownmma) December 11, 2022

That was a terrible decision #UFC282 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 11, 2022

Gordon won all rounds #UFC282 — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 11, 2022

Bispbing said he needs his drink after that one — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022

You lost that fight — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 11, 2022

