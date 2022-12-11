 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Year of terrible decisions’ - Pros react to Paddy Pimblett’s win over Gordon at UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett defeated Jared Gordon at UFC 282. On Twitter, pro fighters did not agree with the decision.

Paddy Pimblett defeated Jared Gordon at UFC 282.
In the closest fight of his Octagon career, lightweight Paddy Pimblett managed to stay undefeated at UFC 286. Against Jared Gordon, the Brit struggled and went the distance for the first time since joining the promotion, but still got the nod from the judges in a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, numerous pro fighters did not agree with the judges.

