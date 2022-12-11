Controversy? - Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin full fight video highlights

Looking to get back on track, Teofimo Lopez moved up a division and took on Sandor Martin as a WBC junior welterweight title eliminator.

He didn’t have it easy though, with Lopez getting dropped in the second round. He survived, and it ended up with a tough and very close bout. Not everyone agreed with the scorecards, but Lopez won by split decision.

Official result: Teofimo Lopez defeats Sandor Martin by Split Decision (95-94 Martin, 96-93 Lopez, 97-92 Lopez)

Watch highlights from the bout below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest.

Round 10: Teo Lopez sr begging his son to switch on before the final round. Not a good look, give him some advice man. Lopez looks lost and confused, all he’s got is jab-jab- step in. Martin’s not landing lots, this fight could be closer than I have it, but he’s doing what he planned and not taking many. Nice jab snaps Teo’s head back. Now a right hand lands on that broken nose by Lopez, but Martin immediately tangles up. Lopez has not responded with the urgency his father demanded. Now the urgency comes and he lands a combination on the ropes. Martin spins him, pushes him through the ropes then lands as he hangs there, so a warning for him. Teofimo finally showing that urgency, and he wins the round, but it’s probably too late. 10-9 Lopez, 96-93 Martin. Official scores: 95-94 Martin, 96-93 Lopez, 97-92 Lopez. A Lopez win isn’t wild, but those scores are a disgrace.

