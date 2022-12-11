UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev results and post-fight analysis

BJ Penn, eat your heart out.

Back in 2003, Penn and Caol Uno fought to a split draw when the lightweight title had been vacated by Jens Pulver. It was a disastrous enough moment that the UFC ended up discarding the lightweight division for a while. And while this is not going to happen to the light heavyweight division after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw for the vacant title on Saturday night, I figured it would be appropriate to illustrate how much of a disaster the UFC may view this result in hindsight.

It is difficult to dig into the controversy surrounding the UFC 282 main event without getting into the details. Round one was undeniably close. Round two unanimously went to Blachowicz based on him battering Ankalaev with low kicks. Many saw round three in the same light as round two as Blachowicz continued to work over the Russian’s legs, but an argument might be made to give it to Ankalaev based on his work earlier in the round. Rounds four and five undeniably went to Ankalaev as he secured early takedowns and maintained long periods of control. An argument could also be made that Ankalaev secured a 10-8 in the fifth round as Blachowicz delivered no offense whatsoever in that round while Ankalaev delivered some solid ground-and-pound.

Ultimately, even though 22 of the 23 media scores on MMA Decisions went to Ankalaev, there were enough discrepancies in the judges from the general consensus that we ended up with the split draw. Given the other janky scorecards this weekend—Danny Sabatello securing a 50-45 scorecard along with the UFC 282 co-main event—expect calls for something to be done about the judging for the next several weeks.

Main Card

Paddy Pimblett can say what he wants about being positive he was going to get his hand raised, but he was exposed by Jared Gordon. The majority of my Twitter timeline indicated the internet believes Gordon should have had his hand raised. Even worse, many of those tuning in to watch Paddy hadn’t heard of Gordon prior to him being matched with the charismatic Englishman. Coming this close to losing to someone many haven’t heard of is bad. Paddy’s brashness in his post-fight interview missed it’s mark too. Pimblett still has plenty of star power, but he needs to be very picky with who he fights next if he wants to maintain his undefeated record in the UFC.

Anyone else get the feeling we just saw Santiago Ponzinibbio’s last big win in the spotlight? The veteran Argentine was dropped on two occasions by Alex Morono, who accepted the fight on less than a weeks notice. Ponzinibbio did persevere to get the finish in the third round, but he’s also been taking a lot of damage in all his fights since returning from a long layoff. The end feels very close. As for Morono, he’s accepted a LOT of late notice fights over the years. Unfortunately, he can’t win them all.

Hats off to Dricuss Du Plessis for getting a hard-fought win, but it feels like Darren Till was doing everything in his power to give him the win. After Du Plessis exhausted himself trying to put away Till in a dominant first round, Till fought at a very measured pace, giving Du Plessis every opportunity to find his second wind. Plus, while Till’s takedown defense has never been great, it was terrible. It was revealed that Till tore his ACL during the fight, but that doesn’t help his case either as he’s already considered to be injury prone. Plus, if Till tore his ACL, that counts as damage inflicted. As opposed to this being a coming out party for Du Plessis, it feels more like a nail in the coffin for Till as a top ten fighter, much less an elite fighter.

If you didn’t know, you know now that Ilia Topuria is a scary dude. Topuria had no fear in walking down Bryce Mitchell, landing heavy artillery in slowly chopping down the confidence of the UFC’s resident redneck before submitting him. So long as the thick Georgian can continue to make 145 – there’s already been indications that will be an issue – I fully expect him to fight for the featherweight title someday. Yes, Topuria is that damn good.

Prelims