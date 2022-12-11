UFC 282 video: Paddy Pimblett edges out Jared Gordon in decision win

The UFC 282 co-main event got a really close contest that saw Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett remain undefeated in the Octagon by taking a unanimous decision over Jared “Flash” Gordon.

Gordon was landing bombs early on, particularly with his left hook. It was as if he couldn’t miss with it, so credit to Pimblett for eating those shots. Pimblett was finding his most success with his leg kicks, which weren’t really being checked. Nobody could really do much in the grappling realm. Gordon did have a stretch in the third round where he held Paddy against the cage, but he ate a bunch of knees and elbows for his troubles.

This was kind of a difficult fight to score, so how did you see it?

Check out Tim Burke’s play-by-play description of the second round of Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon:

Rd.2-

Low kicks from Pimblett. Nice high kick too. Gordon isn’t doing as much so far. They trade. Pimblett lands to the body. Gordon gets Pimblett down but Paddy is looking for a side choke. Gordon fights through it and they’re back up. Gordon looking for another takedown. Can’t get it. He’s fine with landing body shots and a right over the top. Pimblett breaks and lands his own two rights. Gordon with a left hook again. Jab from The Baddy but he eats a shot. And then lands a shot. Back and forth. Gordon looks to take it to the floor. Pimblett resists. Short left hook from Gordon inside. Pimblett breaks and lands three nice shots! Eye poke. Blah. Gordon doesn’t need much time. Hard warning from the ref. Big right hook and again from Pimblett, and a body kick. That was closer. 10-9 Pimblett?

Paddy Pimblett def. Jared Gordon by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

To the third and final round we go #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/CuGFbjwsu5 — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

For the first time tonight we go to the judges - drop them scorecards #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/C1PUm1VBKT — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

STILL UNDEFEATED IN THE OCTAGON!!



Paddy Pimblett takes the UD victory in your #UFC282 co-main event pic.twitter.com/8QxhdI9fZT — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022