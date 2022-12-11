UFC 282 video: Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fight to a draw

The UFC 282 main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev ended in a split draw, thus leaving the promotion’s light heavyweight title still vacant.

The opening round was a bit sticky. Ankalaev pressed forward behind his long strikes, while Blachowicz spent a lot of time on his back foot. The second round saw Blachowicz unleash a ferocious leg kick attack that buckled Ankalaev on a few occasions. Blachowicz also attacked the legs early in the third act, that had Ankalaev hobbling all over the cage. ANkalaev pressed through the pain and started to pressure Blachowicz with big punches. He also snagged a late takedown in that round.

Ankalaev applied pressure in the fourth frame, pressing Blachowicz against the fence for some time. He then hit a sweet double leg to put Blachowicz on the ground, and kept him there for the entire round. Ankalaev hit an early takedown in the final round, and kept it again all the way up to the bell.

Blachowicz with a leg kick right away, and Ankalaev is immediately distressed. Jan clips the other leg too. Another to the front leg. Ankalaev with a huge lead overhand right that glancingly lands, and a jab. Another jab. Head kick from Blachowicz but Ankalaev lands a better counter. Front kick. They trade a bit inside. Two hard low kicks from Blachowicz and Ankalaev is visibly limping. But still throwing. He shoots in for a takedown. Blachowicz easily defends. Short elbow strike from Ankalaev, he backs out then comes back in. Body kick from Ankalaev. They trade in close. Ankalaev looks for a takedown again. The ref steps in. Looks like Ankalaev lands a low knee. Cornuts cam confirms. Quick restart. Low kick from From Blachowicz. They clinch up. Ankalaev scoops a leg and gets a takedown, but there’s only 10 seconds left. 10-9 Blachowicz.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jan Blachowicz ends in split draw (48-47, 46-48, 47-47): Light Heavyweight Title

