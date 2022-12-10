 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Till just freaking gave up’ - Pros react to Dricus du Plessis’ submission win at UFC 282

Dricus du Plessis defeated Darren Till at UFC 282. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Dricus du Plessis defeated Darren Till at UFC 282.
Dricus du Plessis defeated Darren Till at UFC 282.
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

After a dominant first round, Dricus du Plessis managed to deal with his opponent’s dangerous striking in the second. However, Darren Till’s lack of takedown defense proved to be his ruin once again at UFC 286.

Having taken down the Brit multiple times in the fight, ‘Stillknocks’ finally managed to secure a rear-naked choke and force a tap in the third.

On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

T

In This Stream

UFC 282: ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 31 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...