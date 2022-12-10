‘Till just freaking gave up’ - Pros react to Dricus du Plessis’ submission win at UFC 282

After a dominant first round, Dricus du Plessis managed to deal with his opponent’s dangerous striking in the second. However, Darren Till’s lack of takedown defense proved to be his ruin once again at UFC 286.

Having taken down the Brit multiple times in the fight, ‘Stillknocks’ finally managed to secure a rear-naked choke and force a tap in the third.

On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

My heart is pulling for Till on this one! Been through a lot. Hope he can turn it around here but Du Plessis is no joke. #UFC282 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 11, 2022

We are all going crazy in the house for Darren right now — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022

Damn Du Plessis was so tired when he got back up to his feet! Maybe Darrens plan was to be a punching bag and get him tired. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

This is not looking good for Till but the end of that RD gives the fans some promise for a rally #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Ill smash @darrentill2 on my worst day smh. @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 please lets get this guy feb or march!!!! — Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) December 11, 2022

Tills heart was in question but he’s showing he’s a dog baby! #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

What a fun fight!!! I had Till 10-9 R2 but I think that Du Plessis won 10-8 first rd. 19-18 Du Plessis — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

Go for broke now needed. — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 11, 2022

Till vs du Plessis fight is crazy #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

What a strange turn in that fight — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 11, 2022

T

What the freak, Till just freaking gave up there. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

Till has nothing to be ashamed of he fought hard especially after gettin unloaded on in the first great second round come back too — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

That was so weird — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 11, 2022

Welp, I’m not sure what’s going thru Tills head atm. That’s a rough stretch but great competitive fight for sure! Du Plessis did what he needed to do. Great win over a former title contender! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022