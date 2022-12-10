‘Till just freaking gave up’ - Pros react to Dricus du Plessis’ submission win at UFC 282

After a dominant first round, Dricus du Plessis managed to deal with his opponent’s dangerous striking in the second. However, Darren Till’s lack of takedown defense proved to be his ruin once again at UFC 286.
Having taken down the Brit multiple times in the fight, ‘Stillknocks’ finally managed to secure a rear-naked choke and force a tap in the third.
On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
My heart is pulling for Till on this one! Been through a lot. Hope he can turn it around here but Du Plessis is no joke. #UFC282— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 11, 2022
We are all going crazy in the house for Darren right now— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022
Damn Du Plessis was so tired when he got back up to his feet! Maybe Darrens plan was to be a punching bag and get him tired.— Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022
This is not looking good for Till but the end of that RD gives the fans some promise for a rally #UFC282— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022
Homer Simpson reporting for duty @darrentill2 @ufc— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 11, 2022
Darren "Sleeping Pill" Till. Ambien hands #UFC282 #calabasasfightcompanion— Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) December 11, 2022
Ill smash @darrentill2 on my worst day smh. @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 please lets get this guy feb or march!!!!— Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) December 11, 2022
Tills heart was in question but he’s showing he’s a dog baby! #UFC282— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022
What a fun fight!!! I had Till 10-9 R2 but I think that Du Plessis won 10-8 first rd. 19-18 Du Plessis— Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022
Go for broke now needed.— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 11, 2022
Till vs du Plessis fight is crazy #UFC282— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022
What a strange turn in that fight— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 11, 2022
What the freak, Till just freaking gave up there.— Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022
Till has nothing to be ashamed of he fought hard especially after gettin unloaded on in the first great second round come back too— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022
That was so weird— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 11, 2022
@dricusduplessis March ?— Andre Petroski (@PetroskiAndre) December 11, 2022
Welp, I’m not sure what’s going thru Tills head atm. That’s a rough stretch but great competitive fight for sure! Du Plessis did what he needed to do. Great win over a former title contender! #UFC282— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022
Great win for Du Plessis! Got a lot to take back and improve on from this showing.. great to have a fresh name in the 185lb div coming up..— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 11, 2022
Tough L for Till.. now 3 in a row #UFC282
