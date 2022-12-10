 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev live results, highlights and play-by-play, analysis

By Tim Burke
UFC 282 Official Weigh-in

Join us tonight on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and round by round scoring for UFC 282 from T-Mobile Arena in Sin City.

Today’s card will be headlined by a surprise title fight, with Jan Blachowicz looking to pick up a second UFC light heavyweight title if he can take out the streaking Magomed Ankalaev. The co-main will see one of the rising stars in the promotion, Paddy Pimblett, trying to stay perfect in the Octagon when he meets the always ready Jared Gordon.

This post will cover the headliner between Polish Power and Ankalaev. I’m watching it in Russian for some reason. I hope you’re not.

UFC 282 is a standard PPV. Seven fights preceded this, and the first six were finishes which is pretty cool. The PPV kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT with five fights, and you can order it on ESPN+ PPV.

Let’s go!

Official UFC 282 Fight Poster: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

BLOCKBUSTER TITLE-FIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on Sat. DEC. 10, 2022, with a must-see thriller that will see perennial fan favorite, No. 3 ranked Jan Blachowicz (29-9), battle No. 4 division ranked contender, Magomed Ankalaev (18-1), for the UFC Vacant Light Heavyweight Championship.

Meanwhile, in UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, we get the massively popular ‘Paddy the Baddy’ UFC Lightweight Liverpool sensation (19-3) vs American Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon (19-5) in their first Co-Main bouts. These bouts will be preceded by an exciting Middleweight barnburner between Darrin Till and Dricus Du Plessis, in a must-see barnburner.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

