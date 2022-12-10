 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Legit just ragdolled’ - Pros react to Topuria’s dominant sub win over Mitchell at UFC 282

Ilia Topuria defeated Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.

By Lucas Rezende
Ilia Topuria submitted Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In a battle of undefeated featherweight prospects, the Spaniard got to keep the “0” on his record. In a dominant peformance at UFC 282, Ilia Topuria showed superior striking and powerful hands to beat Bryce Mitchell via TKO in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters praised the performance.

