‘Legit just ragdolled’ - Pros react to Topuria’s dominant sub win over Mitchell at UFC 282

In a battle of undefeated featherweight prospects, the Spaniard got to keep the “0” on his record. In a dominant peformance at UFC 282, Ilia Topuria showed superior striking and powerful hands to beat Bryce Mitchell via TKO in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters praised the performance.

Damn Topouria sticks him hard early!!! — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

These feints by both men will play a big part in landing something. #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

Round one Topuria. Brice needs to take him down early — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 11, 2022

Topuria wins RD 1 in my book. Great scrap so far! Mitchell making it interesting with the TD for the last minute of the round. #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Topuria is a problem — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

WOW!! Topuria submits Bryce Mitchell!! That boxing is serious!! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Topuria is the REAL DEAL!!!! #UFC282 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 11, 2022

Damn!!! @Topuriailia is a contender!! He made Mitchell quit at the end there. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

Ilia Topuria.. OMG



He legit just ragdolled Bryce in that 2nd round.. he is the real deal #UFC282 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 11, 2022

Man I was heavily cheering for Bryce but Tempura is no joke !! #UFC282 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 11, 2022

@Topuriailia is a beast! Congrats! Awesome hands and Jiu Jitsu #UFC282 — Augusto Tanquinho (@tanquinhojj) December 11, 2022

No one has been able to do anything close to that to Bryce Mitchell so far! Extremely impressive by Topuria #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022