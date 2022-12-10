UFC 282: Ponzonibbio vs. Morono live results, highlights and play-by-play, analysis

Join us tonight on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and round by round scoring for UFC 282 from T-Mobile Arena in Sin City.

Today’s card will be headlined by a surprise title fight, with Jan Blachowicz looking to pick up a second UFC light heavyweight title if he can take out the streaking Magomed Ankalaev. The co-main will see one of the rising stars in the promotion, Paddy Pimblett, trying to stay perfect in the Octagon when he meets the always ready Jared Gordon.

This post will cover the first three fights of the PPV, up to Santiago Ponzinibbio laying it down with Alex Morono. You’ll get some Darren Till action in here too, when he takes on Dricus Du Plessis. Oh, and some Thug Nasty and Ilia Topuria.

UFC 282 is a standard PPV. Seven fights preceded this, and the first six were finishes which is pretty cool. The PPV kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT with five fights, and you can order it on ESPN+ PPV.

Let’s go!