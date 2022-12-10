UFC 282: LIVE YT PBP Watch Party | ‘Blachowicz vs Ankalaev’

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Alexander K. Lee and Bloody Elbow’s own Kristen King to watch along on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, for a LIVE play-by-play ‘watch party’ in the player above of the UFC 282 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD, with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions of this stacked event! The event is being simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ with the UFC’s return to the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The party will begin at 9:45/6:45PM ETPT, around the start of the Main Card opener is a pivotal matchup between Light Heavyweights, Bryce ‘Thug Nasty’ Mitchell and Ilia ‘El Matador’ Topuria, in the video above.

Settle in with hosts, Mike and Conner; throughout the telecast they will bring you all of the face-punching goodness the UFC can provide. Please join them and their stellar guests on the MMAFightingonSBN YouTube Channel, and be sure to subscribe while you are there.

Headlining the UFC 282 final PPV (pay-per-view) event of 2022, is a blockbuster showdown when former champion Jan Blachowicz takes on Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

Meanwhile, in the highly-anticipated co-main event, the fan-favorite from Liverpool, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett will take his show up to five rounds squaring off against Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon.

Prior to that, we will be treated to a likely barnburner in the welterweight division between perennial fan-favorite, Santiago ‘Argentine Dagger’ Ponzinibbio and Alex ‘The Great White’ Morono; who will be standing in on short notice in this 180lb catchweight bout.

Sandwiched between our main card opener and our top three featured tilts, we get our one-time UFC title challenger Darrent Till, hoping earnestly to get back on track against the surging Dricus Du Plessis.

All of SB Nation’s Combat Sports team is beyond excited for this card... as well as this HOT watch party — in order to shout at the television set right along with you SATURDAY NIGHT, starting fifteen minutes before the PPV main card kicks off!

In other words, UFC 282 can’t start soon enough! Don’t be afraid to admit it, don’t feel guilty, you’re actually legitimately interested to see who gets their asses kicked in this affair... and you’re potentially invested in this;

If not — or you’re just unable (or unwilling) to shell out $74.99US (for current subscribers) or a whopping $173.99 plus tax (for the PPV AND ESPN+ annual subscription deal) — don’t worry, we’ve got you covered...

The gang is here to clue you in on every moment of UFC 282’s PPV main card on SB Nation’s MMA Fighting YouTube channel LIVE Saturday night, bringing you as close to ‘Sin City’ as we can.

Remember that Bloodyelbow.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 282 PPV card right here. The show will air as a PPV event on ESPN+. Coverage will start with four Early Preliminary card fights on ESPN+, which should commence around 6/3PM ET, then the remaining four Featured Prelims will air on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8/5PM ETPT. Finally, the main PPV card will air with five bouts, including the co-main & main event fights, on ESPN+ PPV. That kicks off at 10/7PM ETPT, which is right around when the MMA Fighting live stream watch party will begin for you on SB Nation’s MMA Fighting YouTube channel.

Here’s a look at the UFC 282: ‘Blachowicz vs Ankalaev’ PPV fight card & current records heading into the octagon tonight —

ESPN+ PPV | 10/7PM ETPT

13. UFC Vacant LHW Championship: Jan Blachowicz (29-9) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (18-1)

12. 155lbs: Paddy Pimblett (19-3) vs. Jared Gordon (19-5)

11. 180lbs: Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6) vs. Alex Morono (22-7)

10. 185lbs: Darren Till (18-4) vs. Dricus du Plessis (17-2)

9. 145lbs: Bryce Mitchell (15-0) vs. Ilia Topuria (12-0)

Although we are not providing a play-by-play watch party for the UFC 282 prelims show, we will have results posts for you here on Bloody Elbow. Here is a look at the Prelims Card, with current fight records:

ESPN2 FEATURED PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

﻿8. 265lbs: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4) vs. Chris Daukaus (12-5)

7. 125lbs: Jay Perrin (10-6) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (6-0)

6. 185lbs: Edmen Shahbazyan (11-3) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (11-5)

5. 185lbs: Chris Curtis (29-9) vs. Joaquin Buckley (15-5)

ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT

4. 145lbs: Billy Quarantillo (16-4) vs. Alexander Hernandez (13-5)

3. 145lbs: Erik Silva (9-1) vs. TJ Brown (16-9)

2. 125lbs: Daniel da Silva (11-4) vs. Vinicius Salvador (14-4)

1. 135lbs: Cameron Saaiman (6-0) vs. Steven Koslow (6-0)

