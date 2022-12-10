UFC 282 fight card primer: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

The co-main event of UFC 282 will feature a lightweight fight between Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC).

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday, December 10th. The main card will start with a fight time of 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT, with the ESPN2/ESPN+ prelims beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and the early prelims kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

How do these two stack up?

Pimblett: 27 years old | 5’10” | 73” reach

Gordon: 34 years old | 5’9” | 68” reach

What have these two done recently?

Pimblett: W - Jordan Leavitt (SUB) | W - Kazula Vargas (SUB) | W - Luigi Vendramini (KO)

Gordon: W - Leonardo Santos (DEC) | L - Grant Dawson (SUB) | W - Joe Solecki (SD)

How did these two get here?

When Paddy Pimblett joined the UFC, he came in with a lot of hype — and he has lived up to it in each of his appearances so far.

The ‘Baddy’ has finished three opponents — Luigi Vendramini, Kazula Vargas and Jordan Leavitt — in ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded appearances. And yet, those wins have not sold some people on Pimblett. He expects to change their minds with a win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Saturday.

There is a reason why Gordon is being called a step up in competition for Pimblett. ‘Flash’ is tough, experienced and good on the ground, where his upcoming opponent often shines. He has the tools to pose a threat to Pimblett, so it should be interesting to watch their fight unfold. Gordon enters the fight 4-1 in his past five appearances, with his only loss coming to Grant Dawson at UFC Vegas 53 in April.

Why should you care?

Is this going to be the ‘breakout performance’ Pimblett wants? Or does Gordon show him there are levels to this game?