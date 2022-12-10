I’d make him ‘look silly’ - Dan Hooker explains why he doesn’t want to fight Paddy Pimblett

Number 11-ranked flyweight contender Dan Hooker is on board the Paddy Pimblett hype train. But when it comes to a possible fight with the 27-year-old Scouser, that’s a different story.

In a recent edition of The Mac Life’s Pub Talk, “Hangman” turned down the idea of a fight with Pimblett, and he gave his reason why.

“I think he’s a great guy. I like his persona, I like everything. Very aggressive, puts on entertaining fights, but let’s all be honest, he’s getting taken care of, you know what I mean? He’s not getting tough matchups just yet,” Hooker said (quotes by MMA Fighting).

“I wouldn’t want to fight him. I like him. I don’t want to fight him and make him look silly. I don’t want to burst the bubble and that’s just being honest. I think that’s a bad move [to fight me]. Hand on my heart, I think I do whatever I want to that kid.”

Pimblett co-headlines UFC 282 this weekend against Jared Gordon, and Hooker is predicting a win.

“I think Gordon’s a great fighter. I feel like Gordon’s got a lot of good wins, he’s a pretty skillful fighter. I just feel in terms of like the moment and being able to handle the energy and the pressure of packed arena, co-main event, pay-per-view ... I feel like to leave it, Paddy’s just great at handling that energy.

“I feel like skill for skill, Gordon beats him in the gym nine times out of 10, but under those lights, pay-per-view, sold out, the people chanting, I feel like Paddy just handles that energy and can direct it at his opponent a lot better. So, I think Paddy wins.”

UFC 282, the last PPV card of the year, happens at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 10. Headlining the event is the vacant light heavyweight title fight between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.