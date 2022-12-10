Bellator 289 highlights: Stots takes split nod over Sabatello, Carmouche subs Velasquez in rematch

Bellator 289 is officially in the books and we were blessed with five finishes spread across eleven matches, including an awesome technical submission on the main card.

In the main event, Bellator’s interim bantamweight champion, Raufeon Stots, successfully defended his belt with a split decision over Danny Sabatello. Not only does Stots keep his title, but he also advances to the World Grand Prix finals where he’ll compete against Patchy Mix for that $1 million payday.

Before that, Bellator’s flyweight champion, Liz Carmouche, submitted Juliana Velasquez in the second round of their rematch with a nasty armbar from the full mount. The finish came as Velasquez tried to push Carmouche away, but the crafty veteran recognized the opportunity to lock up an armbar to retain her title.

We got a sweet technical submission in the bantamweight World Grand Prix semifinals matchup between Patchy Mix and Magomed Magomedov. Mix utilized his crafty grappling to counter the takedown with a dominant cow catcher style, and pulled doff a nasty power guillotine in the second round to choke Magomedov to sleep. Patchy extends his winning streak to four straight, and will now compete against Bellator’s bantamweight champion, Raufeon Stots, for a $1 million grand prize.

It is also worth mentioning a notable knockout on the preliminary card that involved Christian Echols slumping NCAA All American wrestler turned MMA prospect, Pat Downey, with a single uppercut. This was a pretty wicked knockout so be sure to check that out.

Main card:

Raufeon Stots def. Danny Sabatello by split decision: Bellator Interim Bantamweight Title

Liz Carmouche def. Juliana Velasquez by submission (Armbar) at 4:24 of round 2: Flyweight Title

Patchy Mix def. Magomed Magomedov by technical submission (Guillotine) at 2:39 of round 2: Bantamweight

Dalton Rosta def. Anthony Adams by unanimous decision: Middleweight

Prelims:

Ilara Joanne def. Denise Kielholtz by split decision: Flyweight

Jaleel Willis def. Kyle Crutchmer by unanimous decision: Welterweight

Cris Lencioni def. Cody Law by split decision: Featherweight

Christian Echols def. Pat Downey by KO at 2:27 of round 1: Middleweight

Kai Kamaka III def. Kevin Boehm by TKO at 2:23 of round 3: Featherweight

MichaelLombardo def. Mark Lemminger by KO at 4:23 of round 1: Welterweight

Cass Bell def. Jared Scoggins by split decision: Bantamweight