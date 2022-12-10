UFC 282: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev - live results, video highlights for main event

Check back in on this post later on to see who won the UFC 282 main event, which is going down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC’s vacant light heavyweight belt will be up for grabs when a former champion in Jan Blachowicz goes up against a hungry contender in Magomed Ankalaev.

Since losing his title, Blachowicz picked up a win over Aleksandar Rakic to put himself right back in the title mix at 205-pounds. As for the UFC’s #4 ranked 205-pounder Ankalaev, he has proven his worth by winning nine UFC fights in a row to get here — which is no easy task to say the least. With Jiri Prochazka willfully surrendering the title to tend to an injury, a new light heavyweight king will be crowned tonight.

The early prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Light Heavyweight Title