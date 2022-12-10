 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 282: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev - live results, video highlights for main event

Here are the live results and highlights for the UFC 282 main event light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

By Eddie Mercado
/ new
Jan Blachowicz meets Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant light heavyweight belt in the UFC 282 main event
Jan Blachowicz meets Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant light heavyweight belt in the UFC 282 main event
Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Check back in on this post later on to see who won the UFC 282 main event, which is going down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC’s vacant light heavyweight belt will be up for grabs when a former champion in Jan Blachowicz goes up against a hungry contender in Magomed Ankalaev.

Since losing his title, Blachowicz picked up a win over Aleksandar Rakic to put himself right back in the title mix at 205-pounds. As for the UFC’s #4 ranked 205-pounder Ankalaev, he has proven his worth by winning nine UFC fights in a row to get here — which is no easy task to say the least. With Jiri Prochazka willfully surrendering the title to tend to an injury, a new light heavyweight king will be crowned tonight.

The early prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Light Heavyweight Title

In This Stream

UFC 282: ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 22 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...