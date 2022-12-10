Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin: Live results, video highlights, play-by-play

Teofimo Lopez continues his recovery trail — and a step up to a new division — as he faces the crafty Spaniard Sandor Martin.

Lopez (17-1-0, 13-KOs) was flying high after his shock win over the great Vasyl Lomachenko, then came down to earth with a difficult loss to George Kambosos. He responded to that in part by stepping up to 140lbs, where he is now seeking to establish himself as a top contender. Sandor Martin, 40-2-0, 30 KOs, took his time in breaking out of the European scene, but he’s seeking to follow up on an upset win over Mikey Garcia with another shock here. Lopez will be expected to win, but it is by no means a foregone conclusion.

This page will provide live round-by-round coverage of the main event. The fight will be available on ESPN and ESPN+, with the card starting at 8 p.m. ET. Main event ringwalks expected around 11 p.m but stay tuned here for the latest on that.

Results:

Super-lightweight: Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin

Heavyweight: Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest

Super welterweight: Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar

Lightweight: Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos

Welterweight: Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic

Junior welterweight: Delante Johnson vs Mike Ohan Jr.

Light heavyweight: Joseph Ward vs. Frederic Julan

Heavyweight: Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas