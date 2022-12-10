UFC 282: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon - live results, video highlights for co-main event

Check back in on this post later on to see what happened in the UFC 282 co-main event, which is going down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This post will cover the 155-pound bout between Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and Jared “Flash” Gordon. Pimblett is currently on a hot streak, and has finished his last five foes before ever reaching the final round. Paddy brings a lot of hype with him, and a lot of eyeballs, but it will be his heart and skills that he must lean on tonight.

As for Gordon, he may not be coming off of the heals of consecutive wins, but he has won four of his last five. He also isn’t known for that one-hitter quitter on the feet, but Gordon is always game and is historically someone you have to finish in order to beat.

The early prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon: Lightweight