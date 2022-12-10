 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev - PPV main card live results, highlight videos

Check out the live results and highlights for the UFC 282 PPV main card.

By Eddie Mercado
/ new
Dricus Du Plessis meets Darren Till on the UFC 282 main card
Dricus Du Plessis meets Darren Till on the UFC 282 main card
Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Stay up to date with what’s happening tonight with the UFC 282 PPV main card, which is going down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This article will focus on the first-three fights on the main card, which will begin with top-ranked grudge match between undefeated featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria. After that will be a middleweight tilt between a slumping Darren Till and a surging Dricus Du Plessis. The last match we’ll cover here is a makeshift 180-pound catchweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio, and his short-notice replacement Alex Morono.

The early prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Main card:

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono: 180-pounds

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till: Middleweight

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria: Featherweight

In This Stream

UFC 282: ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 21 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...