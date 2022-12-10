UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev - PPV main card live results, highlight videos

Stay up to date with what’s happening tonight with the UFC 282 PPV main card, which is going down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This article will focus on the first-three fights on the main card, which will begin with top-ranked grudge match between undefeated featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria. After that will be a middleweight tilt between a slumping Darren Till and a surging Dricus Du Plessis. The last match we’ll cover here is a makeshift 180-pound catchweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio, and his short-notice replacement Alex Morono.

The early prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Main card:

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono: 180-pounds

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till: Middleweight

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria: Featherweight