UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev - Preliminary card live results, highlight videos

Check out the live results and highlights for the UFC 282 prelims.

By Eddie Mercado
Raul Rosas Jr. makes his promotional debut against Jay Perrin on the UFC 282 prelims
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Stay up to date with what’s happening today with the UFC 282 preliminary card, which is going down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We are in store for eight preliminary bouts tonight, including the UFC debut of 18-year-old bantamweight prospect, Raul Rosas Jr. He will be facing Jay Perrin, who made his professional debut in 2014 when Raul was just nine-years-old. We’re also getting a clash of top-15 heavyweights when the #9 rated, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, collides with the #11 rated, Chris Daukaus.

The early prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Prelims:

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin: Bantamweight

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus: Heavyweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula: Middleweight

Joaquin Buckley vs. Chris Curtis: Middleweight

Early prelims:

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez: Featherweight

Erik Silva vs. TJ Brown: Featherweight

Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador: Flyweight

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow: Bantamweight

