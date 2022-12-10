UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev - Preliminary card live results, highlight videos

Stay up to date with what’s happening today with the UFC 282 preliminary card, which is going down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We are in store for eight preliminary bouts tonight, including the UFC debut of 18-year-old bantamweight prospect, Raul Rosas Jr. He will be facing Jay Perrin, who made his professional debut in 2014 when Raul was just nine-years-old. We’re also getting a clash of top-15 heavyweights when the #9 rated, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, collides with the #11 rated, Chris Daukaus.

The early prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Prelims:

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin: Bantamweight

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus: Heavyweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula: Middleweight

Joaquin Buckley vs. Chris Curtis: Middleweight

Early prelims:

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez: Featherweight

Erik Silva vs. TJ Brown: Featherweight

Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador: Flyweight

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow: Bantamweight