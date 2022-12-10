Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo live video stream, full results, start time

After his failed (and expensive) campaign to become the President of the Philippines, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is now also heading to the exhibition circuit. Much like his former rival in Floyd Mayweather did, Pacquiao will return to the ring against a YouTuber.

The eight division world champion is competing in South Korea against DK Yoo, a 43-year-old celebrity martial artist. Yoo has his own “Warfare Combat System” and claims to have an extensive background in martial arts, but doesn’t have any pro fights to his name.

Perhaps I’m wrong, but he seems to be more of a celebrity influencer and film fight coordinator than an actual fighter, so Pacquiao shouldn’t have much of an issue despite the size difference.

The event can be streamed live on Fite TV or on the embeds below. Two prelim bouts will be broadcast free starting December 10, at 8 p.m. ET. The PPV portion will start December 10, at 10 p.m. ET, with the ring walk expected to begin at around 1 a.m. ET.

Free live stream for prelims:

PPV card live stream:

The full fight card and complete results are below:

PPV card:

Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo

Jose Luis Castillo vs. Min Guk Ju

Nico Hernandez vs. Jae Young Kim

Abel Mendoza vs. Cristian Ruben Mino

Min Wook Kim vs. Marcus Davidson

Sean Garcia vs. Seung Ho Yang

Prelims: