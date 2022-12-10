UFC 282 fight day odds: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev and Pimblett vs. Gordon both favored to end early

It’s fight day for UFC 282, which is going down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A vacant light heavyweight title fight sits atop the main card when the #4 ranked 205-pounder, Magomed Ankalaev, faces the former champion, Jan Blachowicz. In the co-main event, the ultra-popular Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett looks stay perfect in the UFC against the always game Jared “Flash” Gordon. Let’s see what the final betting odds are talking about.

As of our midweek betting odds post, we discovered that Blachowicz was a sizable +280 underdog to a -340 Ankalaev, and that a -250 Pimblett was strongly favored over a +210 Gordon. Not much has changed in terms of their straight up moneylines, but we do have a couple of prop bets on deck.

The oddsmakers aren't expecting the main event to need all five rounds to determine a new light heavyweight champion. The proposition ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ holds a strongly favored line of -200, with a +150 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option.

Magomed is nearly favored to get a finish as the prop bet ‘Ankalaev wins inside distance’ is posted up at a cost of -110. The flip side of that bet is ‘Not Ankalaev inside distance,’ which is barely favored at -120. As for the former champion, there’s ‘Blachowicz wins inside distance’ available at a large underdog value of +450, with ‘Not Blachowicz inside distance’ massively favored at -750.

Just like the main event, the bookies aren’t foreseeing the Pimblett vs. Gordon matchup making it to the scorecards. Also just like the UFC 282’s marquee matchup, the prop ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is favored at -200, and the ‘Fight goes to decision’ is trending at +155.

The bet for Paddy getting the finish is identical to Ankalaev’s finishing prop against Blachowicz. ‘Pimblett wins inside distance’ is listed at -120, with ‘Not Pimblett inside distance’ slightly favored at -120. Jared is being given less of a chance than Jan at producing a finish as the exotic bet ‘Gordon wins inside distance’ is positioned at +475, with ‘Not Gordon inside distance’ at highly probable odds of -800.

Check out the UFC 282 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

For an in-depth breakdown of each UFC 282 tilt, check out The MMA Vivisection with Bloody Elbow’s own Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch. Be sure to subscribe to our Combat Culture YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our live video content, and our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to get the best original podcast content in the sport. Also, stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage: including play-by-plays, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!