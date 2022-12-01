Matheus Nicolau ready to capitalize on Matt Schnell’s mistakes

Flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau isn’t exactly expecting an easy fight at UFC Orlando, but the 29-year-old sounds highly confident he’ll get the win. Paired up against Matt Schnell, the Brazilian has respect for his opponent’s strengths, while feeling like he has what it takes to overcome yet another challenge.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Nicolau analyzed Schell’s skills, praising both his striking and grappling. He’s also sure that he’s prepared for anything ‘Danger’ can bring to the Octagon.

“Matt Schnell is a very well-rounded guy,” Nicolau explained, “just like most guys in the flyweight division and the lighter divisions, too, where athletes are more versatile. It’s hard to see a guy who’s really good at one thing and then lacking in another. Everyone’s very well-rounded and Schnell is not different. He has a good karate background, actually. He started out in karate.”

“He has developed a good grappling game, too.” Nicolau said. “His record shows that, he has some submission wins. He’s dangerous, but I’m ready. Wherever he makes a mistake against me, be it on the feet or on the ground, I’m going to capitalize. Wherever he makes a mistake, I’m going to capitalize on it and get the win.”

Currently on a three-fight winning streak, Nicolau (17-2) has already defeated David Dvorak, Tim Elliott and Manel Kape since rejoining the UFC, back in March 2021. The 29-year-old’s latest loss took place in his last Octagon fight prior to being released, back in July 2018, when he got knocked out by Dustin Ortiz.

Nicolau is expected to take on Schnell at UFC on ESPN 42, in Orlando, Florida, on December 3. The card is scheduled to be headlined by welterweights Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.