Expect Nate Diaz to fight ‘multiple times in 2023,’ including boxing

One of the biggest headlines this week was Nate Diaz’s official departure from the UFC. The 37-year-old was removed from the active roster, opening up more opportunities for him.

Nate Diaz is no longer on the UFC roster pic.twitter.com/VIOJszjTVN — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 29, 2022

Given how valuable his name is in combat sports, some already want a piece of a potentially huge payday.

Hi Nate. Finally out of your UFC contract?



Let’s see how tough you are in the boxing ring instead of hallway slap contests.@NateDiaz209



I have a venue booked. Offer is ready when you are. Just need you to sign. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 29, 2022

Diaz intends to pursue other prizefighting endeavors, and in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, his manager Zach Rosenfield gave a bit of an update on what’s next for the Stockton superstar.

“You will see Nate competing multiple times in 2023, and that will include boxing.”

Diaz also mentioned a return to the UFC in the future, given the possibility of a Conor McGregor trilogy fight. Rosenfield says that, too, is on the table.

“Nate is going to be looking at the biggest fights possible. He has stated that completing the trilogy with Conor McGregor is something that interests him, and that has not changed.”

Diaz (21-13) last saw action at UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson and won via fourth-round submission. He also took home a $50K bonus for Performance of the Night.