UFC Orlando preview: Tracy Cortez and Amanda Ribas looking to climb the ladder

As the UFC once again hits the road with their Fight Night events, they are bringing one hell of a card into Orlando, Florida. Offering plenty of depth, most of the preliminary fights look like they’d be right at home on the main card of a typical Fight Night card out of Vegas. Hell, some of them would be perfectly acceptable PPV main card openers. In fact, the contest I’ve gone back and forth on the most is the women’s flyweight contest between Tracy Cortez and Amanda Ribas, by far the most underrated contest on the card. On paper, this looks like one of the top three Fight Night events for the year.

Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas, Women’s Flyweight

The list of more likeable members on the UFC roster than Ribas is incredibly short. Maybe even nonexistent. Continually full of exuberance and quick to offer a good-natured laugh, Ribas doesn’t carry herself like a fighter in the least. The talented Brazilian was making her way up the strawweight division before deciding the weight cut was proving to be too much for her. Upon debuting at 125, she was thrown into the fire against perennial gatekeeper, Katlyn Chookagian... and gave the former title challenger a hell of a run for her money.

Of course, just because she showed well against Chookagian doesn’t mean she’s assured to beat Cortez. After all, styles make fights and Chookagian is a vastly different fighter than Cortez. In fact, Cortez offers a stylistic matchup that could prove to be problematic. A big flyweight whose ease on the eyes makes her very marketable, Cortez offers a strong wrestling base that has seen her grind away on larger opponents at bantamweight. She’s been able to compliment that with a solid boxing game that may be short on flash, but looks better every time she steps into the cage.

What we don’t know is how well Cortez’s grinding style will be against Ribas. Ribas has faced fighters similarly anxious to get the fight to the ground at 115 such as Randa Markos and more than held her own, showing excellent takedown defense throughout her career. But can she find success against someone as large as Cortez? Ribas was big for strawweight, but is going to be on the small side for flyweight.

There are indications that won’t be as big of a deal as might be expected. First, this will be Ribas second fight in her new home. She should be able to tinker with her diet and workouts to bulk up just enough without compromising her conditioning. Second, the most underrated aspect of Ribas is her fight IQ. She was the first to defeat Mackenzie Dern, doing so almost solely on the basis of her jab. She also managed to survive long stretches on the mat with noted grappling ace, Virna Jandiroba, indicative of her ability to escape the clutches of her opponent. The close nature of her battle with Chookagian is another point in favor of her IQ.

Even though I’ve settled on picking Ribas, there is a reason I’ve vacillated on this fight. Cortez isn’t quite as speedy as Ribas and has faced a lower level of competition. But she’s easily going to have the strength advantage, has shown an impressive fight IQ herself, looking better every time out. If she can develop her striking further, she looks like she could develop occasional KO power. In the end though, I’m sticking with the more experienced Brazilian. Ribas via decision