The MMA Vivisection - UFC Orlando: Thompson vs. Holland picks, odds, & analysis

It’s a top quality UFC Fight Night card this week, as the promotion heads down to Orlando, FL in what feels like a rare jaunt away from the Apex facility for a non-PPV event. In the headliner slot, Stephen Thompson takes on Kevin Holland, with a bout between former champ Rafael dos Anjos & Bryan Barberena in the co-main. Throw some Tai Tuivasa HW action in there and a middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson & Roman Dolidze, and it should provide a solid night fun fights.

For fans interested in more details on the surprisingly deep undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC Orlando fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland — At 4:30, Odds 19:36, Picks, Zane: Holland, Connor: Thompson

Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos — At 19:50, Odds 31:32, Picks, Both: dos Anjos

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell — At 32:03, Odds 40:54, Picks, Both: Nicolau

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich — At 43:37, Odds 54:21, Picks, Both: Tuivasa

Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze — At 55:01, Odds 1:06:13, Picks, Both: Hermansson

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus — At 1:07:28, Odds 1:13:30, Picks, Both: Anders

ESPN PRELIMS | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Niko Price vs. Philip Rowe — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Price

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Ducote

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Holtzman

Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Diakiese

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Pearce

Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas — At , Odds , Picks, Zane: Cortez, Connor: Ribas

Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez — At , Odds , Picks, Zane: Levy, Connor: Valdez

Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Marshall

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Juaregui

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

For our last event, UFC Vegas 65: ‘Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba’ : Zane picked 6/11 and Connor was in the lead for a change, he picked 7/11.

Zane picked 6/11 and Connor was in the lead for a change, he picked 7/11. Overall from UFC Fight Island 1 in 2020, through UFC Vegas 65 , this year: Zane is now at 776/1205 for 64.40% and Connor is now at 731/1205 for 60.64%

in 2020, through , this year: Zane is now at 776/1205 for 64.40% and Connor is now at 731/1205 for 60.64% So far, in 2022: Zane is at 306/468 for 65.39% and Connor is at 289/468 for 60.67%

2021: Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 57.81%

July-Dec 2020: Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

Reference: Vivi Picks Stats_12.01.22.pdf

