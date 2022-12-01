The MMA Vivisection - UFC Orlando: Thompson vs. Holland picks, odds, & analysis

It’s a top quality UFC Fight Night card this week, as the promotion heads down to Orlando, FL in what feels like a rare jaunt away from the Apex facility for a non-PPV event. In the headliner slot, Stephen Thompson takes on Kevin Holland, with a bout between former champ Rafael dos Anjos & Bryan Barberena in the co-main. Throw some Tai Tuivasa HW action in there and a middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson & Roman Dolidze, and it should provide a solid night fun fights.
Here’s a look at the UFC Orlando fight card as it stood at the time of recording:
ESPN MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT
Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland — At 4:30, Odds 19:36, Picks, Zane: Holland, Connor: Thompson
Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos — At 19:50, Odds 31:32, Picks, Both: dos Anjos
Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell — At 32:03, Odds 40:54, Picks, Both: Nicolau
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich — At 43:37, Odds 54:21, Picks, Both: Tuivasa
Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze — At 55:01, Odds 1:06:13, Picks, Both: Hermansson
Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus — At 1:07:28, Odds 1:13:30, Picks, Both: Anders
ESPN PRELIMS | 7pm/4pm ET&PT
Niko Price vs. Philip Rowe — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Price
Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Ducote
Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Holtzman
Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Diakiese
Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Pearce
Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas — At , Odds , Picks, Zane: Cortez, Connor: Ribas
Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez — At , Odds , Picks, Zane: Levy, Connor: Valdez
Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Marshall
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Juaregui
For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:
- For our last event, UFC Vegas 65: ‘Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba’: Zane picked 6/11 and Connor was in the lead for a change, he picked 7/11.
- Overall from UFC Fight Island 1 in 2020, through UFC Vegas 65, this year: Zane is now at 776/1205 for 64.40% and Connor is now at 731/1205 for 60.64%
- So far, in 2022: Zane is at 306/468 for 65.39% and Connor is at 289/468 for 60.67%
- 2021: Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 57.81%
- July-Dec 2020: Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%
- Reference: Vivi Picks Stats_12.01.22.pdf
