Deiveson Figueiredo planning bantamweight superfight after UFC 283

Still a couple of months away from his fourth fight against Brandon Moreno, the UFC flyweight champion sounds like he already has big plans for the future. Although he already has an opponent to worry about on January 21st, at UFC 283, Deiveson Figueiredo hopes that a win could allow him to move up to bantamweight for a superfight.

In a conversation with Ag Fight, Figueiredo explained his hopes for the future. Should he soundly defeat Moreno once again, the Brazilian feels that victory could warrant him an immediate title shot against whoever holds the belt at bantamweight.

“I want to show the world I own this weight class. After this next fight, I want to test myself at bantamweight. That’s my next step after this fight. I want to try a title fight at bantamweight. A win will qualify me for it even it more. I hope the promotion abides.”

In his last outing, Figueiredo (21-2-1) defeated Moreno via submission when they met for the third time back in January of this year. Before that, the 34-year-old lost a unanimous decision to the ‘Babyface Assassin’ in July 2021 and fought him to a majority draw in their first match, in December 2020.

Figueiredo is expected to face Moreno at UFC 283’s main event, making it the first time two fighters will meet for the fourth time in the Octagon. The January 21 card is scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.