‘God is good’ - Pro fighters react to Cain Velasquez being granted bail

For the time being, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is out of jail. Although the 40-year-old still has to answer for multiple charges, including attempted murder, a California judged has decided to grant him bail this Tuesday, 253 days after his original arrest.
The news were celebrated on social media by several mixed martial artists, who even at the time campaigned against Velasquez’s arrest for allegedly trying to shoot the man who has been accused of molesting Velasquez’s child. On Twitter, many fighters shared that they were ecstatic about the recent turn of events.
Finally a judge in Cali gets it right #FreeCain https://t.co/piEIcX6wlS— Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) November 9, 2022
LFG!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/yADuqIuHWa— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 8, 2022
About damn time! https://t.co/cbDCkgEwgN— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) November 8, 2022
Cain Velasquez has been granted bail #freecainvelasquez . Welcome home CAIN— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 8, 2022
They finally freed my boy!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for him and his family!!!!!!!— Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) November 8, 2022
@cainmma https://t.co/Tpo9PFRzV3— CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 8, 2022
Finally, ridiculous how long that took! @cainmma @MMAJunkie pic.twitter.com/KnKYiDZNz5— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) November 8, 2022
About time. Congrats to all his family. https://t.co/2fQ3Yhddrm— michael (@bisping) November 8, 2022
November 8, 2022
Excellent News! Now it’s time to acquit him next. #mmafamily #protectchildren https://t.co/xpCr7nDs2Z— Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) November 9, 2022
LETS GOOOO !!! https://t.co/3gkuOR6mdi— Kyle Crutchmer (@KyleCrutchmer) November 9, 2022
Fresh out of practice to hear Cain Velasquez has finally been granted bail!!! Best news I've heard all day!!!#freecainvelasquez #istandwithcain #bailedout— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) November 9, 2022
This took WAYYYYYYYYYYYY too long https://t.co/ZoX7577Mtg— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisUFC) November 9, 2022
God is good! https://t.co/yggLXClOjn— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 9, 2022
The hashtag worked https://t.co/ukcOXtXGzv— Bill Algeo (@ElSenorPerfecto) November 9, 2022
Cain is free on bail pic.twitter.com/CuwYOG8Vpk— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 9, 2022
