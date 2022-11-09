 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘God is good’ - Pro fighters react to Cain Velasquez being granted bail

Pro fighters celebrated former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez being granted bail after 253 days arrested.

By Lucas Rezende
Cain Velasquez is a former UFC heavyweight champion.
Photo by Aric Crabb/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images

For the time being, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is out of jail. Although the 40-year-old still has to answer for multiple charges, including attempted murder, a California judged has decided to grant him bail this Tuesday, 253 days after his original arrest.

The news were celebrated on social media by several mixed martial artists, who even at the time campaigned against Velasquez’s arrest for allegedly trying to shoot the man who has been accused of molesting Velasquez’s child. On Twitter, many fighters shared that they were ecstatic about the recent turn of events.

