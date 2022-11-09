Sonnen: Jones vs. Miocic won’t happen at UFC 282 because of ‘most resisted rematch’ in history

Late last month, news about Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut at UFC 282 began to surface. The man himself confirmed it via Twitter, specifically stating December 10 as the date of his much-buzzed return.

The organization has yet to make any official announcement, but Chael Sonnen is already shutting it down. In a recent video he uploaded on his YouTube channel, he explained why.

“Jon Jones is not going to be fighting Stipe at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC on Dec. 10,” he said (quotes via MMA Fighting). “There’s no headlines out this week about that card.

“There is a world title fight that is going to be established that night, it was the most resisted world championship fight. It is the most resisted rematch in UFC history. The promotion did not want to make it, and you guys didn’t ask them to, and the fighters sure as hell did nothing.

“These are my friends by the way. I just talked to Glover. I do not stab him in the back, but this is what happened. There is a world title fight that has not been discussed at all, but Jon Jones not being there was.”

Indeed, the only announced headliner for that December 10th card is the rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. Scheduled to co-headline the event is another light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and the streaking Magomed Ankalaev.