Cain Velasquez granted bail during pre-trial hearing, attempted murder charges remain

Cain Velasquez got a significant victory in his ongoing court case for the attempted murder of Harry Goularte, and the shooting of Goularte’s stepfather Paul Bender, during a prolonged vehicle chase in Santa Clara County in February. Velasquez’s apparent attack was reportedly sparked by another ongoing court case against Goularte, for the alleged sexual molestation of minors at a day care center belonging to Goularte’s parents. A relative of Velasquez is said to have been among the victims of Goularte’s purported crimes.

Velasquez had been denied bail by presiding judge Shelyna Brown on three previous occasions following his arrest. With Brown positing that given the uncontrolled and public nature of Velasquez’s initial attack on Goularte, that he posed too significant a danger to both Goularte and the public to be released ahead of the trial. However, in a two-day pre-trial hearing on November 7-8th, under Judge Arthur Bocanegra, it seems the court has changed their tune.

MMA Junkie reports that in consideration of Velasquez’s lack of criminal history, and the supposed unlikelihood that he poses a flight risk—as the father of two children—the former UFC champion has been granted his release on a $1 million bond. As terms of his release, Velasquez will be required to comply with GPS tracking and must maintain a distance of at least 300 yards from Harry Goularte and his parents Patricia Goularte & Paul Bender. Velasquez will also be required to undergo CTE outpatient treatment since his lawyer, Mark Geragos, has argued that the condition may have possibly played a role in the former fighter’s actions.

“Mr. Velasquez, I would not release you if I was not convinced that upon a release at this time, eight months later, that you would be a danger to Harry Goularte primarily, Patricia Goularte or Paul Bender,” Judge Bocanegra told Velasquez in court. “If you are as devoted a husband and father, I’m confident and have to believe you will not jeopardize anything that would take you away from your son, your daughter, your family. I hope you don’t prove me wrong.”

No word yet on when Velasquez’s case will be brought to trial, but at least until then it looks like the 40-year-old will await the courts back at home and out of custody.