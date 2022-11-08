‘He’s afraid to lose so much’ - Former UFC champ doubtful of Jon Jones’ return

2022 is nearing its end, and we have yet to see former UFC champion Jon Jones back inside the Octagon. Some have begun to doubt if a return for “Bones” is even happening at this point.

One of those who aren’t holding their breath anymore is fellow ex-light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. In his recent conversation with James Lynch for Middle Easy, the 38-year-old Polish explained why.

“I don’t believe Jon Jones will be back to fighting anymore. I think he’s afraid to lose much, that he will do everything to not come back.

“There was a time when he dominated completely our division. After couple of years, everybody catch his level, and it was hard for him to do on the fight. Like Dominick Reyes, it was a very, very close fight.”

Jones’ aura of invincibility began to consistently dwindle around 2019 when he fought Thiago Santis. Blachowicz says it is only par for the course for any fighter to take a dip in their careers, regardless of their status during their peak.

That inevitably, to him, is the reason for Jones to not return.

“Everybody that fought against him was a close fight. So I think that he start feeling that he’s not so good anymore. That we’re growing and getting to his level, and finally, someone will stop him.

“I think the reason that he don’t want to fight is just that he is afraid to lose.”

Jones hasn’t seen action since 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes via debated unanimous decision.