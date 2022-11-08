Hey Not the Face! 04: Why a fighters union might not be achievable

Welcome to Hey Not the Face!, the podcast that provides expert analysis on all aspects of combat sports finance with an intense focus on fighter pay. Hey Not the Face! will also feature updates on both antitrust suits against the UFC, in-depth comparisons of boxing pay vs. MMA pay, thorough examinations of contracts and more. The show is hosted by John Nash and airs twice monthly. No permanent schedule has been worked out, but we’ll make sure to notify everyone via our various social media platforms when new shows are released. As always, we hope you enjoy listening.

Why isn’t there a union for UFC fighters?

1. What is a union?

2. Do fighters even want a union?

3. Can fighters form a union if they’re independent contractors?

4. How do you go about making a union?

5. So what are some of the things that make MMA so hard a sport for unions to work?

6. Any positives for just trying to make a union?

7. How about an association? Could that help?

