Shane Burgos injured, forced out of PFL debut against Marlon Moraes

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is searching for a new opponent for Marlon Moraes.

Ariel Helwani has reported that Shane Burgos suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw from his upcoming fight against Moraes at the 2022 PFL Championships.

Upon the completion of his UFC contract, Burgos signed with PFL. The ‘Hurricane’ went 8-3 throughout his UFC tenure and developed a reputation of an all-action fighter, which saw him awarded four ‘Fight of the Night’ bonuses. In his final appearances, Burgos defeated Billy Quarantillo and Charles Jourdain by decision at UFC 268 and UFC Long Island, respectively.

For his first PFL assignment, Burgos was expected to share the SmartCage with a fellow promotional newcomer in Moraes. Though he announced his retirement from mixed martial arts following his TKO loss to Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 50, ’Magic’ decided to return to competition and joined the PFL roster.

A former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) champion, Moraes has suffered four consecutive (T)KO losses during his most recent run. Prior to that, the Brazilian added former UFC featherweight champion turned bantamweight contender José Aldo to his resume with a split decision at UFC 245 over two years ago.

The 2022 PFL Championships are set for Fri., Nov. 25, at Hulu Theater in New York. The current line-up is as follows:

Kayla Harrison vs Larissa Pacheco — women’s lightweight championship

Brendan Loughnane vs Bubba Jenkins — featherweight championship

Ante Delija vs Matheus Scheffel — heavyweight championship

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs Stevie Ray — lightweight championship

Sadibou Sy vs Dilano Taylor — welterweight championship

Robert Wilkinson vs Omari Akhmedov — middleweight championship

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

Natan Schulte vs Jeremy Stephens

Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd

Dakota Ditcheva vs Katherine Corogenes

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs Tom Graesser

