Photo: Beardless Conor McGregor shows off huge physique in viral social media post

Conor McGregor is making the rounds on social media after the now-beardless UFC superstar posted a photo flaunting his new physique after a recent training session at SBG Ireland in Dublin.

McGregor is still recovering from his injury TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their 2021 trilogy bout that ended with McGregor being stretchered out of the Octagon after breaking his leg in the first round. He bulked up enormously during that time and joked on Twitter that he now weighs 265 pounds and will return to the UFC at heavyweight.

“265 in the bank. #superheavy,” McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, posted last week.

McGregor has previously stated that he will not return to the lightweight division after gaining too much weight during his hiatus, with the Irishman targeting a comeback next year after completing six months of mandatory drug testing by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). He is currently #13 in the UFC lightweight rankings but hasn’t won a fight in that weight class in almost six years.