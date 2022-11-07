Fights on Tap: Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa among 21 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

One of the biggest pay-per-view events of 2022 is going down on Saturday! UFC 281 features Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili and Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler. There are also some sleeper fights like Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano and Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson, so we are in for a real treat this weekend. But before we can get to that event, how about we look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule?

The UFC either announced or finalized 21 fights this week, and two all-action featherweights are confirmed for the final UFC event of the year.

Alex Caceres is gearing up for his second UFC appearance in 2022. ‘Bruce Leeroy’ returns against Julian Erosa at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for Dec. 17 at the UFC APEX.

The former Ultimate Fighter competitor recently saw a five-fight win streak snap after he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 50 in March. His next opponent, Erosa, has done better in his third run with the UFC. Since he rejoined the promotion, ‘Juicy J’ has gone 5-1. His most recent win — a unanimous decision over Hakeem Dawodu at UFC 279 — saw him extend his win streak to three straight.

UFC Fight Night — November 19

Miles Johhs vs. Vince Morales — bantamweight

First rep. by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania

UFC Fight Night — December 17

Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa — featherweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Vitor Petrino — light heavyweight

First rep. by Raphael Marinho of Combate

UFC Fight Night — January 14

David Onama vs. Jarno Errens — featherweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

Dan Argueta vs. Isaac Dulgarian — featherweight

First rep. by Mathias Meade

Omar Morales vs. Mateusz Rębecki — lightweight

First rep. by Rębecki on Twitter

UFC 283 — January 21

Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney — lightweight

First rep. by Damon Martin and Mike Heck of MMA Fighting

Jailton Almeida vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov — heavyweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

Thiago Moisés vs. Guram Kutateladze — lightweight

First rep. by Carlos Antunes of Canal Encarada

UFC Seoul — February 4

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt — welterweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar — flyweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed — women’s strawweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

UFC 284 — February 11

Tyson Pedro vs. Mingyang Zhang — light heavyweight

First rep. by Chris Presnell

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis — featherweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter — heavyweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan — featherweight

First rep. by Jamie Pandaram of The Daily Telegraph

UFC Fight Night — February 18

Themba Gorimbo vs. Billy Goff — welterweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Evan Elder — lightweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Joe Solecki — lightweight

First rep. by Guillaume Peltier

Juancamilo Ronderos vs. Clayton Carpenter — flyweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov — middleweight

First rep. by UFD Gym

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 288 — November 18

Timur Khizriev vs. Daniel Weichel — featherweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick — light heavyweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pacheco — lightweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle — featherweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 146 — November 12

Reece McEwan vs. Teodoro Scolieri — bantamweight

Samuel Bark vs. Manny Akpan — featherweight

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta FC 50 — November 16

Maíra Mazar vs. Danni McCormack — women’s strawweight

Katharina Lehner vs. Talita Bernardo — women’s bantamweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 78 — January 28

Artur Szpilka vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek — heavyweight