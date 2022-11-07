Gilbert Burns replies to Neil Magny callout, claims to already have opponent for UFC 283

Following a third round submission win at UFC Vegas 64, weltwerweight veteran Neil Magny had a name in mind to call out in his post-fight interview: Gilbert Burns. Unfortunately for the ‘Haitian Sensation’, the Brazilian may already be booked.

On his official Twitter account, Burns replied to Magny’s callout, claiming to already have an opponent for UFC 283, in Rio de Janeiro. Although he could not say who his adversary is, ‘Durinho’ guaranteed that he is down to take on Neil should his current bout fall through.

Congrats @NeilMagny last time I heard @ufc said I have an opponent for if he doesn’t show up, we can dance I’m in % to make this Fight happen! For now great finish and congrats on your record! ✊ ✊ ✊ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 6, 2022

In his last outing, Burns (20-5) dropped a unanimous decision to welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, in April 2022. The defeat happened right after a unanimous decision victory over decorated striker Stephen Thompson, in July 2021.

Meanwhile, Magny (27-9) became the record holder for most wins (20) in the welterweight division after finishing Rodriguez last Saturday. Before that, the 35-year-old got submitted by another rising prospect in Shavkat Rakhmonov, back in June of this year.