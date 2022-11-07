 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gilbert Burns replies to Neil Magny callout, claims to already have opponent for UFC 283

Welterweight Gilbert Burns congratulates Neil Magny on his at UFC Vegas 64, but turns down the callout.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Gilbert Burns lost to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273, in April 2022.
Following a third round submission win at UFC Vegas 64, weltwerweight veteran Neil Magny had a name in mind to call out in his post-fight interview: Gilbert Burns. Unfortunately for the ‘Haitian Sensation’, the Brazilian may already be booked.

On his official Twitter account, Burns replied to Magny’s callout, claiming to already have an opponent for UFC 283, in Rio de Janeiro. Although he could not say who his adversary is, ‘Durinho’ guaranteed that he is down to take on Neil should his current bout fall through.

In his last outing, Burns (20-5) dropped a unanimous decision to welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, in April 2022. The defeat happened right after a unanimous decision victory over decorated striker Stephen Thompson, in July 2021.

Meanwhile, Magny (27-9) became the record holder for most wins (20) in the welterweight division after finishing Rodriguez last Saturday. Before that, the 35-year-old got submitted by another rising prospect in Shavkat Rakhmonov, back in June of this year.

