UFC 281 Picks & UFC Vegas 64 Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face!’ Podcast, co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast; he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ picks while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “hot”, and which fights “are not”. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos REACTIONS —

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw five exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, five sweet submissions, and two hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Tamires Vidal, Polyana Viana, Mario Bautista, and Neil Magny. FOTN: None.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Vegas 64 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. NOV. 5

At 3:45 — 11. Main Event: Amanda Lemos (13-2) DEF. Marina Rodriguez (16-2) — via TKO (punches) at 0:54 of Round 3

At 7:11 — 10. Co-Main: Neil Magny (27-9) DEF. Daniel Rodriguez (17-3) — via submission (D’arce choke) at 3:33 of Round 3

At 9:46 — 9. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (38-10) DEF. Darrick Minner (26-14) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:07 of Round 1

At 15:51 — 8. Tagir Ulanbekov (14-2) DEF. Nate Maness (14-3) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:11 of Round 1

At 18:45 — 7. Grant Dawson (19-1) DEF. Mark Madsen (12-1) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:05 of Round 3

PRELIMS

At 23:57 — 6. Miranda Maverick (11-4) DEF. Shanna Young (8-5) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

At 24:46 — 5: Mario Bautista (11-2) DEF. Benito Lopez (10-2) — via submission (armbar) at 4:54 of Round 1

At 24:55 — 4. Polyana Viana (13-5) DEF. Jinh Yu Frey (11-8) — via TKO (punches) at 0:47 of Round 1

At 26:46 — 3. Johnny Muñoz Jr. (12-2) DEF. Liudvik Sholinian (9-3) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 26:58 — 2. Jake Hadley (9-1) DEF. Carlos Candelario (8-3) — via submission (triangle choke and elbows) at 2:39 of Round 2

At 27:04 — 1. Tamires Vidal (7-1) DEF. Ramona Pascual (6-5) — via TKO (knee and punches) at 3:06 of Round 1

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira PICKS — at 27:40

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC 281 PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from Madison Square Garden, in NYC, NY on Saturday, November 12th, 2022.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC 281 (22 Cares):

ESPN+PPV CARD | SAT. NOV. 12 — 10/7PM ETPT (14 CARES)

14. UFC MW Championship: Israel Adesanya (23-1) vs. Alex Pereira (6-1) — At 47:25, 3 Cares

13. UFC SW Championship: Carla Esparza (19-6) vs. Zhang Weili (22-3) — At 45:36, 3 Cares

12. 155lbs: Dustin Poirier (28-7) vs. Michael Chandler (23-7) — At 44:33, 3 Cares (But Split)

11. 135lbs: Frankie Edgar (24-10) vs. Chris Gutierrez (18-3) — At 43:28, 2 Cares (Stephie & John)

10. 155lbs: Dan Hooker (21-12) vs. Claudio Puelles (12-2) — At 40:04, 3 Cares

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT (8 Cares)

9. 155lbs: Renato Moicano (16-5) vs. Brad Riddell (10-3) — At 37:50, 3 Cares (But Split)

8. 205lbs: Dominick Reyes (12-3) vs. Ryan Spann (20-7) — At 35:54, 3 Cares (But Split)

7. 125lbs: Erin Blanchfield (9-1) vs. Molly McCann (13-4) — At 33:40, 2 Cares (Stephie & John - Split)

6. 185lbs: Andre Petroski (8-1) vs. Wellington Turman (18-5) — At 33:23

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT (0 Cares)

5. 155lbs: Ottman Azaitar (13-0) vs. Matt Frevola (9-3) — At 32:50

4. 115lbs: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (13-7) vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez (11-4) — At 32:09

3. 145lbs: Mike Trizano (9-3) vs. Seung Woo Choi (10-5) — At 31:38

2. 135lbs: Julio Arce (18-5) vs. Montel Jackson (11-2) — At 29:31

1. 205lbs: Carlos Ulberg (6-1) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (13-1) — At 28:23

