Islam Makhachev tells UFC to ‘stop playing games’ over his next fight

Islam Makhachev is growing increasingly frustrated with the UFC as the newly-crowned lightweight champion prepares to make his first title defense following his dominant submission victory over Charles Oliveira last month in Abu Dhabi.

The Dagestani native and Khabib Nurmagomedov protege was thought to be fighting Alexander Volkanovski in Perth, Australia, next year. However, that matchup appears to be in jeopardy judging by Makhachev’s latest Tweet in which he told the UFC to ‘stop playing games’ and send the contract for his next fight.

I’m not sure what UFC wants, February Australia or March Vegas, I honestly don’t care about location and opponent, I never choose opponents. Just send a contract and stop playing games — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 5, 2022

“I’m not sure what UFC wants, February Australia or March Vegas, I honestly don’t care about location and opponent, I never choose opponents. Just send a contract and stop playing games,” Makhachev posted yesterday.

Makhachev’s comments come after Volkanovski cast doubt about Islam’s commitment to the matchup by questioning whether the latter actually wants the fight following their face-off at UFC 280.

Are you a man of your word? @MAKHACHEVMMA? Let’s make it happen! ✍️ #UFC284 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 4, 2022

“Are you a man of your word? [Islam Makhachev]? Let’s make it happen!”