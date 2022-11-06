Video: Jake Paul scores ‘2 knockouts’ in pro-wrestling debut at WWE Crown Jewel

Jake Paul was just one week removed from his unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva before he made a surprise cameo at WWE Crown Jewel to help his brother Logan Paul against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

‘The Problem Child’ stormed into the ring and ‘knocked out’ WWE tag team champions Jimmy and Jey Uso who interfered in Logan Paul’s main event with Reigns and attacked his podcast co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko ringside.

YouTube star Paul KO’d the WWE tag team duo before being separated by referees and officials during his scuffle with the third Uso brother, Solo Sikoa.

@jakepaul just did something that made me relive my childhood… WWE? No, never watched it until tonight, but for Jake to acknowledge It’s Everyday Bro made me so happy.

Ever since he started boxing I’ve been hoping he’d walk out to it, so glad he’s done a walkout to it! #JakePaul pic.twitter.com/LscrOTDQgm — Harley Connor (@Harley__Connor) November 5, 2022

Paul’s older brother Logan lost his match to Reigns but put on a spectacular show and proved he belongs in the ring with the WWE elite, headlining an event just five months after signing with the premiere wrestling promotion in June.