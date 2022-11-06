 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Jake Paul scores ‘2 knockouts’ in pro-wrestling debut at WWE Crown Jewel

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul makes a surprise appearance at WWE Crown Jewel.

By Lewis Mckeever
Jake Paul v Anderson Silva - Weigh-in
Jake Paul went on to defeat UFC legend Anderson Silva in their cruiserweight boxing match last month at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Jake Paul was just one week removed from his unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva before he made a surprise cameo at WWE Crown Jewel to help his brother Logan Paul against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

‘The Problem Child’ stormed into the ring and ‘knocked out’ WWE tag team champions Jimmy and Jey Uso who interfered in Logan Paul’s main event with Reigns and attacked his podcast co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko ringside.

YouTube star Paul KO’d the WWE tag team duo before being separated by referees and officials during his scuffle with the third Uso brother, Solo Sikoa.

Paul’s older brother Logan lost his match to Reigns but put on a spectacular show and proved he belongs in the ring with the WWE elite, headlining an event just five months after signing with the premiere wrestling promotion in June.

