UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & his cohort, Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 64: ‘Rodriguez vs Lemos’ 11-bout Fight Night event; which took place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw five exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, five sweet submissions, and two hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Tamires Vidal, Polyana Viana, Mario Bautista, and Neil Magny. FOTN: None.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 64: ‘Rodriguez vs Lemos’ fight card & current records —

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Vegas 64 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. NOV. 5

11. Main Event: Amanda Lemos (13-2) DEF. Marina Rodriguez (16-2) — via TKO (punches) at 0:54 of Round 3

10. Co-Main: Neil Magny (27-9) DEF. Daniel Rodriguez (17-3) — via submission (D’arce choke) at 3:33 of Round 3

9. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (38-10) DEF. Darrick Minner (26-14) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:07 of Round 1

8. Tagir Ulanbekov (14-2) DEF. Nate Maness (14-3) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:11 of Round 1

7. Grant Dawson (19-1) DEF. Mark Madsen (12-1) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:05 of Round 3

PRELIMS

6. Miranda Maverick (11-4) DEF. Shanna Young (8-5) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

5: Mario Bautista (11-2) DEF. Benito Lopez (10-2) — via submission (armbar) at 4:54 of Round 1

4. Polyana Viana (13-5) DEF. Jinh Yu Frey (11-8) — via TKO (punches) at 0:47 of Round 1

3. Johnny Muñoz Jr. (12-2) DEF. Liudvik Sholinian (9-3) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

2. Jake Hadley (9-1) DEF. Carlos Candelario (8-3) — via submission (triangle choke and elbows) at 2:39 of Round 2

1. Tamires Vidal (7-1) DEF. Ramona Pascual (6-5) — via TKO (knee and punches) at 3:06 of Round 1

