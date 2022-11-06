Video: Watch chaos break out at BKFC 32 after fighter gets DQ’d for illegal headbutts

BKFC 32 just went down at the Caribe Royale venue in Orlando, Florida and saw a bit of a wild sight on the undercard. In the 135-pound division, Jack Grady was disqualified in the second round in his bout with Ryan Reber for not one, but two headbutts. That’s not the crazy part, though.

As the referee was waving off the bout, Grady immediately started to protest. That’s when Reber ran up in front of him to flip him not one, but two middle fingers. Grady quickly charged after Reber pushing him backwards, and Ryan was able to throw and land a right hand before BKFC staff pulled Jack away. Security, along with BKFC president David Feldman, proceeded to takedown Grady to the canvas where they insisted that he calms down.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m all for headbutts in combat sports, so long as they occur as part of the actual ruleset. If you want to throw butts, that’s cool with me, but go do it in a Lethwei competition. Not only did Grady take an L in a silly way, but he has also put himself at risk of a suspension and/or fine. As for Reber, flipping the double bird isn’t exactly the most sportsmanlike thing you can do, so there is a chance that he too could be penalized by either the athletic commission, or by BKFC themselves.