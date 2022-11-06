Logan Paul goes off on claims Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva was rigged

YouTube star Logan Paul has a message for anyone questioning the legitimacy of Jake Paul’s Oct. 29 win over Anderson Silva: “You’re a f-cking loser”.

The American social media personality turned boxer and WWE superstar is understandably frustrated after online trolls have attempted to dismiss Paul’s victory over Silva by alleging the fight was fixed and the result pre-determined.

Paul knocked down Silva in round eight to take home a unanimous decision victory, but his critics allege the latter took a dive in the final round.

Older brother Logan is furious with the trolls and advised them to use logic and critical thinking before posting blatantly false and ‘dumb sh-t online’.

“It’s a really dumb-ass echo chamber. Like, when I see these comments — I’m gonna get a little aggressive here — if you think that fight, in any way, was dishonest, you’re a f**king loser,” Paul said on his IMPAULSIVE podcast (h/t MMA News). “And I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I want you to go home, look at yourself in the mirror, and ask yourself the following question, ‘What do I lack? What do I lack in my life that forces me to go and discredit a kid who I know is working his ass off?”

He continued: “You know how hard my brother works. The answer might be one of the following: a f**king brain, friends, purpose. I urge you to use critical thinking when you type dumb sh*t online. Jake tried to fight two boxers this year on separate occasions (Tommy Fury, 23 years old, 8-0, AND Hasim Rahman JR, 31 year old, 12-1) and they BOTH BACKED OUT. A combat legend was the only one willing to take the challenge. Shut the f**k up.”

Jake Paul is now 6-0 with standout victories over former MMA champions Silva, Tyron Woodley (twice), and Ben Askren. His next fight is expected to be against Nate Diaz after the latter started a backstage brawl with Paul’s entourage last Saturday ahead of the Silva matchup.